Wireless sensors for NICU babies let parents hug skin-to-skin

But Rogers said the bigger need is in developing countries that can't afford today's wired monitoring even for preemies. He estimates the new sensors could be made for about $10 to $15. With funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Save the Children, Rogers is preparing for a pilot trial of the wireless sensors in Zambia in April, with the goal of testing up to 20,000 sensors in India, Pakistan and Zambia by year's end.