Traffic ticket quotas: Real or Rumor?

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Increased write ups of traffic tickets at the end of each month are a common rumor on the roads.
But according to local law enforcement in Midland, quotas are nothing more than a rumor.
“Its always been rumored that any police department towards the end of the month that we have a quota for number of citations per month, which actually couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s actually written in our transportation law that we are not allowed to have a quota...” said Sergeant Michael Chandler with the Midland Police Department.
In fact, it turns out that no agency in Texas can set quotas for traffic tickets for their officers.
Chandler mentions that is thanks to a law set by the Texas Transportation Code, section 720.002.
The code prohibits traffic-offense quotas.
Sergeant Chandler said that a officers job is not to necessarily write a certain number of tickets, but rather to just do what needs to be done to keep the roads safe.
“They’re just doing their job and trying to keep the streets safe....” said Chandler.
The state transportation law that restricts police departments from setting quotas went into effect in 1995.
It was last amended in 2009.
