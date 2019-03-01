Sul Ross theatre program presents ‘Constellations’

ALPINE, TX (KWES) - Sul Ross State University’s theatre program is performing an award-winning two-person play called “Constellations”.
The play, written by Nick Payne, stars Sul Ross students and is directed by the Assistant Professor and Theatre and Communication for the university.
“Constellations” focuses on a physicist and a beekeeper and the way their relationship exists in many multiverses at once.
“The idea that there could be multiple universes happening simultaneously is incredibly compelling, even if it’s never actually been proven,” says director Marjie Scott.
“I think most of us have at some point wondered how our lives might have been different had we made even one different choice. I hope audiences enjoy the thought-provoking nature of this play.”
The show runs Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from March 1 through March 10. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Sull Ross students and faculty get in free.
Due to strong language and adult themes this show is not recommended for those under 16.
