The Rose Cup is the second design of a three-part cup series created to honor the late Tejano Superstar.

Stripes teaser video shows second of three 2019 Selena cup designs
By Jared Cruz-Aedo | March 1, 2019 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:45 AM

Stripes was driving Selena fans crazy on Thursday when it teased the next 2019 limited-edition Selena cup on Facebook and Instagram LIVE.

Social media users were able to screenshot the stream and capture what the cup will look like when they go on sale March 9.

Screenshot of a social media post from Stripes account. KIII
The cup features one of Selena's favorite flowers -- white rose.

Selena fans can pick up the second cup at participating Stripes on March 9. The Selena cups will also be on sale April 12-13 during Fiesta de la Flor.

