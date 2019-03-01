Permian Basin Weekend 3/1-3/3: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience March 1 through March 3.
- Beauty and the Beast
Midland Community Theatre is still running their production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”. The show runs two more weekends.
- Smokey Joe’s Cafe
The Permian Playhouse has one more weekend of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” in its run. The show is a musical revue of the songs of lyricist Jerome Leiber and composer Mike Stoller.
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Midland Community Theatre is presenting the next show in its 2019 season, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”. The show is based on a mystery novel, telling the story of a teenage boy on the autism spectrum that gets wrapped up in the mystery of his neighbor’s dead dog.
- Science seminar
Midland College is holding the March edition of its First Friday Science Seminar series on March 1. This month’s seminar is focused on marine science in the area of Corpus Christi and the Gulf of Mexico.
- Basin PBS Cafe
Basin PBS is holding the first in its Basin Café series on March 2. This event is part of a larger series, but the March event will feature local pottery artists in a special workshop.
- Comic art workshop
If you’ve ever been interested in learning how to draw like a comic book artist, this workshop is for you. The HIVE Comics is hosting a free comic art workshop on March 2.
