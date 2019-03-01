Once paralyzed below the waist, former football player walks, speaks for CASA of West Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In 2010, Luther College player Chris Norton’s Division III college football career ended when a routine tackle spiraled into a devastating spinal cord injury.
Norton was left paralyzed, and doctors gave him a 3% chance of moving anything below his neck again.
Four years later, Norton walked across the stage at his college graduation. At his wedding, he walked seven yards down the aisle to symbolize the seven years since tragedy.
“It’s important to keep fighting every single day because when you choose to work, have love and have faith, the possibilities are endless and I think my story exemplifies what can happen when you just don’t stop,” said Norton.
Thursday, CASA of West Texas invited Norton to speak about his experience with foster care at Midland Country Club during the Power of One Luncheon, an event to raise awareness and funds for the cause.
“We’ve fostered 17 children in total and adopted five and it’s such a blessing to give these kids a safe, loving environment, but honestly they’ve been a blessing to us and we’re just very thankful to help where we can and as much as we can because we know how important it is and it just takes one person to change a child’s life,” said Norton.
In 2018, CASA served 487 foster children in seven West Texas counties.
For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, go to the CASA of West Texas website.
