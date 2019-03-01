Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Unfortunately, Sunday is when old man winter decides to come back to west Texas. We have a much stronger cold front moving into the area before noon bringing some very cold temperatures and windy conditions to start next week. On this day, we are looking for our warmest temperatures to be in the mid 50s that morning and cool down to the mid 40s by that afternoon. I hope you didn’t pack up your winter clothes yet because you are going to need them come next week. Monday, we are expecting low temperatures to be around 20 degrees and warm up to around 40 degrees by that afternoon. It is not looking like a fun week to be outside. Try to spend some time outside these next few days or you might regret it come next week.