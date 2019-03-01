Midland group to celebrate Texas Independence Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Texas Independence Day is March 2 and a few local groups will be celebrating it in style.
The Haley Memorial Library and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will host an annual observance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the founders of the Republic of Texas on March 2, 1836 at the library starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Midland chapter of the Daughters of the Republic will announce the winners of their annual essay contest and the winners will present their essays.
Additionally, attendees will be able to join in on a recitation of a “Toast to Texas” by Joe B. Franz over a glass of Texas spring water. Following this event will be the flag ceremony.
The Haley Library is located at 1805 W. Indiana in Midland.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.