MCT presents ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre is presenting the next show in its 2019 season, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”.
The show is based on a mystery novel, telling the story of a teenage boy on the autism spectrum that gets wrapped up in the mystery of his neighbor’s dead dog. What follows is a unique play that has been praised by awards and critics alike, winning multiple Tony Awards including Best Play at the 2015 ceremony.
Midland Community Theatre chose to perform the show as part of their Applause program, which is designed for those on the autism spectrum.
The show deals with a more serious subject matter, meaning that it is recommended for those age eight and up.
MCT’s production runs weekends March 1 through March 23. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased here.
