Local history museum unveils first exhibit at new location

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County History Museum’s first exhibition at their new location will be unveiled during a reception on March 1.
It’s called ‘From Plans, Planes, and Petroleum: Midland During World War II’ and it features a myriad of display items.
Guest’s can find preserved photographic prints from 1939 and 1945 sourced from the museums archives, as well as artifacts from the Midland Army Air Field.
A multi-media facet to the museum incorporates original home movies filmed on operational air base, radio recordings from that historic time and a selection of movie trailers screened in Midland theaters during the era.
The free event on 200 N. Main Street is open to the public. It starts at 5:30 p.m., runs till 7:30 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.
Midland’s Historical Society exhibition about the war is for all ages to interact and experience what life was like at war.
After the opening, the public can have full access to the Museum beginning March 2.
Henceforth, admission days and hours are Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information contact Jessica Smith at 432-528-6675 or Jim Collett at 432-416-0871.
