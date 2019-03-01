Friday Evening Weather Update

Tonight will likely be very similar to last night across West Texas and SE New Mexico: chilly in the northern Permian Basin and Marfa, 40s around I-20 and points south, and some southerly flow that will bring dew points back up ahead of a relatively weak front that will once again sag south. How far will it make it this time? Probably further than most models think it will. The added moisture plus cooling temperatures with the front will likely mean fog once again. This morning, visibility at Midland International dropped below a quarter mile, and I suspect fog will form around or shortly after midnight and last until sunrise. Fog will be most dense from Midland and Odessa and points northeast. If you were out and about last night, the fog was more of a drizzle or a mist at times, so while it never measured in the rain gauge, we could see some of the same tonight.