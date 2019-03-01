Friday Evening Weather Update

Good afternoon, happy Friday, and happy first day of March! Today is also the first day of Meteorological Spring, and while temperatures will certainly feel like it today and tomorrow (for most of us, looking at you, Snyder), big changes are in store as we wrap up the weekend.
Tonight will likely be very similar to last night across West Texas and SE New Mexico: chilly in the northern Permian Basin and Marfa, 40s around I-20 and points south, and some southerly flow that will bring dew points back up ahead of a relatively weak front that will once again sag south. How far will it make it this time? Probably further than most models think it will. The added moisture plus cooling temperatures with the front will likely mean fog once again. This morning, visibility at Midland International dropped below a quarter mile, and I suspect fog will form around or shortly after midnight and last until sunrise. Fog will be most dense from Midland and Odessa and points northeast. If you were out and about last night, the fog was more of a drizzle or a mist at times, so while it never measured in the rain gauge, we could see some of the same tonight.
Tomorrow should see the front slowly but surely lift to the northeast in the afternoon, but again models have been struggling with these shallow cold layers. Add in the fog, and it's a messy forecast. We should see a strong enough westerly push to get the front out of Midland and Odessa and see our temperatures climb to around 70, but move northeast and temperatures will get chilly pretty quickly. Snyder will struggle to make it to the mid 50s.
Sunday is an interesting forecast as some of us will see our high temperatures at midnight, especially from Midland and Odessa southeast. Sometime Sunday morning, a much stronger cold front will move through the entire area, so depending on how fast it progresses, afternoon highs won't get very warm. Some spots will make it into the 60s and maybe 70s to our southwest, but by Monday morning the front will have made it through the entirety of West Texas, and things will get cold. The front will also be fairly breezy, so we could be talking single digit wind chills to start the work week!
Colder weather looks to last through Wednesday before we warm up again to end next week. Have a great weekend!
