Former astronaut Scott Kelly speaks for Habitat for Humanity in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Retired astronaut Scott Kelly spoke for Habitat for Humanity at the Midland County Horseshoe Thursday night.
This was Habitat for Humanity’s only fundraiser of the year, in addition to the appearance by Kelly, it included a dinner and auction which featured a trip to the Ryder Cup and a private jet excursion to a Cowboy’s game.
Kelly spoke about his experience on the International Space Station and compared it to Habitat for Humanity’s mission.
"I'm looking out the window at the part I can see, and I’m thinking, we built this million pound structure in space while flying around the earth at 17,500 miles per hour in a vacuum with temperature extremes of plus or minus 270 degrees, built by an international partnership of 50 different countries and hundreds of different countries with different technical names of doing things, connecting modules that had never touched each other on earth.” Kelly continued,” we built this habitat for humanity in space, the hardest thing we've ever done."
Commander Kelly hopes his stories of a year spent in space inspire people to take action in their own lives, and help bring a positive impact to the community.
