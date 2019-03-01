$16,000 check presented to West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The results of a promotion during Superbowl LIII at local United Family Supermarkets yielded a generous donation check for the West Texas Food Bank.
The Superbowl of Caring event from Jan. 21 to Feb. 3 raised roughly 19 pallets of food, the equivalent to 64,000 meals.
The morning of Feb. 28, the United Family presented a check totaling $16,099.95 to help feed families in need.
Marketing Director Craig Stoker says, “Really it’s that giving spirit of West Texas, the people who are here just want to give back. And so we always appreciate the opportunities that our partners give and the United Family is a great partner in keeping us full of food, full of opportunity to give back and just being willing to participate in being part of the solution.”
This money helps pay for non-perishable food such as peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and other canned goods.
The West Texas Food Bank will be able to distribute over six million pounds of food over 19 counties here in the Permian Basin.
