Carlsbad police investigating body found in Pecos River

CARLSBAD, NM (KWES) - Carlsbad police are investigating after a mad was found face down in the Pecos River.
According to police, they responded to the call of a subject submerged in the river on February 27. Upon investigation, officers found a subject face down at the bottom of the river near the area of North Mesa Street.
The dive team responded and pulled the body from the river.
The man’s body was identified as Bradford Brazeal. His body has been sent for an autopsy while the police continue to investigate the incident.
If you have any information related to this you are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department’s Detective Division at 575-885-2111, Ext. 240.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.