Brain cancer almost kept her from a half-marathon finish line. Then her family stepped up

FORT WORTH, Texas — It doesn’t take long to figure out that Suzanne Stone has the heart of a warrior.
"I think she's just a fighter. She really is," said her brother, Jerry Bierschenk.
We first met Suzanne back in 2017. After being diagnosed with brain cancer, she decided to run her very first Cowtown half marathon.
She struggled, but with the help of medics, made it across the finish line.
She then ran it again last year.
But her goal this year, to run her third half-marathon and complete her set of medals, started to seem unlikely after she had a seizure in October.
"The MRI showed she had a tumor," her husband Robert Stone said.
New tumors and brain surgery sidelined the runner.
"It's been a difficult situation," Suzanne said. "Not just in regards to the running, in regards to trying to stay alive."
"We knew how important this was for her," said her brother Jerry.
That was when her family stepped in.
"Because she couldn’t do it, we just felt like we wanted to do it for her," Jerry said.
Jerry, along with other siblings and relatives, formed a team to run the race for Suzanne.
"So in a sense, we were her legs," he said.
Then they took it one step further; they asked Cowtown officials if Suzanne could cross the finish line and get the medal to complete her set.
"And of course they were very generous and said absolutely you can do this," Jerry said.
And so she did. For both the 5K and the half-marathon, the races she would've run, she crossed the finish line, reaching her goal.
"It was emotionally overwhelming," husband Robert said.
"They announced my name as I was crossing the finish line both times," Suzanne said. "I'm proud of myself."
A champion in every sense of the word.