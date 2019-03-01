Basin PBS announces quarterly “Café” series

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Basin PBS announced a new quarterly event Thursday called “Basin Café.”
The first Café will be held Saturday, March 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Basin PBS Studios at 203 N. Main in Midland.
This is not a traditional café, rather each will be an event that the community can sign up to take part in.
The first event will host Annelorre Robertson and Anabella Charlton, two local pottery artists who will lead a hands-on workshop.
Robertson is the Associate Curator and Director of the Durham Children’s Museum at the Museum of the Southwest, and creates art at her home studio, Artisan’s Artifacts.
Charlton is a multimedia artist who has been a teacher for the past 16 years, who is passionate about sharing “maker mentality.”
“We are both excited to share one of our passions with the community, bringing people together to create unique pieces as we explore creativity and the satisfaction of using our hands,” said Mrs. Charlton and Mrs. Robertson.
Upcoming additions to the Café series will be hosted in June (cooking), September (gardening) and December (Science) and are free and open to the public.
All children must be accompanied by a parent and must be one to one.
An RSVP will be required for each Café so that there are ample materials for everyone in attendance. The public can RSVP for each event from the Basin PBS Facebook page or Eventbrite.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.