Balmorhea State Park Pool reopens after restoration

BALMORHEA, TX (KWES) - The Texas State Parks and Wildlife Department has announced that the historic Balmorhea State Park Pool has finally reopened.
The pool closed in May 2018 after damage of the concrete apron was discovered during an annual cleaning.
Now after several months of restoration work, the San Solomon Springs Pool has reopened just in time for swimming seasons.
“We are thrilled to have the pool at Balmorhea open once again. The pool is a natural wonder that is enjoyed by visitors far and wide,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks.
“This renowned desert oasis is not only important for our West Texas community but for all of Texas. The work done during this project will help preserve this unique aquatic habitat for generations of Texans to enjoy.”
The project was initially estimated to cost $2 million. Apache Corporation partnered with the Texas PArks and Wildlife Foundation to help raise the funds, starting a $1 million challenge where Apache would match dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million.
Saulsbury also donated $100,00 to the fund back in December.
“We are grateful for the numerous partnerships that assisted with the completion of this project,” said Franklin. “Generations have enjoyed the pool and thanks to the generosity of Texas donors it will be enjoyed by generations to come.”
