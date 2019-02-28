UTPB gearing up for final home stand

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - UTPB is in the 7th seed in the Lone Star Conference. The Falcons hope to rack up two more wins before the post season.
This week UTPB will take on Texas A&M Commerce and Tarleton. Thursday night’s game against Commerce may be a preview for the first round of the tournament.
The Falcons need one win to officially secure that post season spot. Tip-off Thursday night is at 7:30 p.m. while on Saturday the Falcons are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
