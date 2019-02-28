The United Family presents Souper Bowl of Caring Delivery

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The United Family will give more than $16,000 to the West Texas Food Bank Thursday morning for their Souper Bowl of Caring Delivery.
From January 21 through February 3, guests of any Market Street or Albertsons Market location in Midland and Odessa were able to contribute a monetary donation during check-out.
Guests in Lamesa and Seminole also supported the effort at United Supermarkets as well.
After the two weeks of giving, guests generously donated a total of $16,099.95.
The United Family will use the money to provide non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans, contributing to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually.
