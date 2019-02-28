Travis Elementary principal arrested after failing to report an incident

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - ECISD released information about the arrest of Linda Voss, the principal of Travis Elementary.
ECISD police conducted their own investigation about negligent procedures within the school.
Police found evidence and turned it over to the County Attorney’s office for further review.
Subsequently, the County Attorney approved a warrant for the arrest of Voss with Failure to Report in regards to a situation involving her students.
Although this is a Class A Misdemeanor, the school district’s protocol currently provides her with paid administrative leave.
Information about this case will be updated.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.