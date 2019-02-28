This is the ‘Star Wars’-themed park you’re looking for

Galaxy's Edge is set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The lands at both parks are nearly identical and offer a mix of trading outposts, a cantina and even a wooded area where Resistance fighters have set up camp. Entry is included with a park ticket, but it'll cost more for guests who want to create their own lightsaber or purchase their own droid modeled on R2-D2 or BB-8.