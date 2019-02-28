Texas Tech Health Sciences Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Academic Classroom Building

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) commemorated the completion of the new Academic Classroom Building with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 28 at 801 West 4th St in Odessa.
The new 51,000 square foot Academic Classroom Building will contain classrooms, research laboratories, lecture halls, administrative offices, conference areas, and additional support space.
The building has a 22.3 million dollar budget which includes more than 14.25 million dollars in Tuition Revenue Bonds.
“This new Academic Classroom Building reflects our mission, vision and highest aspirations for the future of our university,” Texas Tech University System Chancellor and TTUHSC President Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. said. “We are excited by the wide-ranging opportunities where new models of teaching, learning and research can flourish. This growth demonstrates the ways in which a university can make a big difference in the communities it serves.”
