Texas Liberators Exhibit Set to Open in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Texas Liberators Exhibit is set to open in Midland on February 28.
It’s at the Fasken Learning Resource Center on the campus of Midland College.
The exhibit is based on a book profiling more than 20 Texas veterans who helped liberate concentration camps in Europe near the end of World War II.
A new addition to this exhibit consists of several West Texas veterans part of the liberation process.
Each veteran carries a banner displaying part of their story and quotes from themselves or their family.
The man who helped bring this traveling exhibit to Midland, Dr. Frank Kasman, a former commissioner with the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission, says the stories these veterans have told are so important for the world to remember.
“Out of 560 veterans we found in our search to find and tell the stories of these veterans, only 24 of them were still alive today,” said Kasman. “560 that we’ve created this medal for and created an honor roll for and they only started talking about 75 years later because it was so horrible. And they went to these reunions and all of their buddies were gone and finally one or two of them said if we don’t tell these stories, the stories are gone.”
These West Texas veterans and their families will receive a medal from the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission, as well as have their names added to the Liberators Honor Roll during a special ceremony on March 7.
The exhibit opens to the public in May.
