Odessa woman arrested for stabbing sister in the neck, face

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that occurred Tuesday evening in North Odessa.
Kimberly Kay Hamilton, 56, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence) “2nd Degree Felony”.
According to police, at approximately 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Odessa Police were called to a a stab victim in the 1500 block of East 51st Street.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 53-year-old female, who had sustained injuries in the neck and head area.
The victim was immediately transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.
Officers also made contact with the victim’s sister, identified as Hamilton.
Police revealed that after both subjects got into an altercation over a family matter, Hamilton retrieved a knife and stabbed her sister on the left side of her neck and face.
Hamilton was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
