New Odessa business partners with Teen Challenge to create homes

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A new business in Odessa, Copious Creations, has officially opened to create homes out of shipping containers.
The business partnered with Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps guide people on a walk with Christ towards sobriety.
“Teen challenge it’s really combined into be a dream for us because not only do we get to do what we love but its also helping others in the long run which is obvioulsy a win, win for everyone” said Co-Owner of Copious Creations Matthew Boden.
For the last three months, people going through the Teen Challenge program were hired to build restrooms, studio apartments, and man caves out of the shipping containers.
The partnering organizations hope to bring much needed housing to the area, while also creating jobs for people in the ministry.
Workers gain an opportunity to learn skills that can help them transition into their every day lives once they’ve completed their program.
Copious Creations also builds more than just custom homes.
They are able to build restrooms, closets and even man caves out of the shipping containers.
Tomorrow will be the business’s very first public event.
They will be holding an open house from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 4609 Rasco Avenue in Odessa.
For more information you can visit the Copious Creations website.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.