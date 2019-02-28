Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We've almost made it through the week. We did have a cold front creep into the northern counties last night, bringing some cold temperatures this morning. You will want to have those jackets again this morning, but you probably will not need them this afternoon. Today, expect temperatures to be in the mid to lower 30s this morning and to warm back up into the lower 70s by this afternoon. There is still a fire danger warning for our northwestern counties again today. We also do see a chance for some light isolated showers for our far southeastern counties during the early commuting hours. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see starting temperatures in the upper 40s and to warm to around 80 degrees by that afternoon.