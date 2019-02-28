Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We've almost made it through the week. We did have a cold front creep into the northern counties last night, bringing some cold temperatures this morning. You will want to have those jackets again this morning, but you probably will not need them this afternoon. Today, expect temperatures to be in the mid to lower 30s this morning and to warm back up into the lower 70s by this afternoon. There is still a fire danger warning for our northwestern counties again today. We also do see a chance for some light isolated showers for our far southeastern counties during the early commuting hours. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see starting temperatures in the upper 40s and to warm to around 80 degrees by that afternoon.
Saturday, we are currently looking at another chance for some light showers during the day for some of our southeastern and northeastern counties. Highs for this day are expected to reach the mid 70s, with lows in the upper 50s and breezy conditions. Sunday, we are expecting to feel low temperatures in the low 40s and highs in the mid 50s. This is the day we are expecting the stronger cold front to move into the area, bringing some windy conditions with it. After this point, we are expected to get very cold through next week. You will want to have your jackets and be ready to bundle back up.
