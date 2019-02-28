George W. Bush childhood home to be evaluated for National Landmark designation

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The George W. Bush childhood home is on its way to become Midland’s first National Landmark.
The museum will be surveyed for a second and final time by the National Parks system for its national significance.
This is after a bill passed through the House of Representatives on February 26 requesting funds for the procedure.
Congressman Mike Conaway introduced the bill as part of a larger legislative package called the National Resources Management Act (H.R. 368).
What makes the home historic is that it can claim to be the only former home of two presidents, two governors, and a first lady that is open to the public.
“The history gives us a chance to set it into perspective, and this structure, and his time in Midland was really important to everything he did as an adult and I think it’s important to try and tell that legacy and help people understand it,” said Conaway.
Now, the bill will be signed by President Trump within 10 days. Once signed, the second survey from the National Parks System can begin.
Though officials say the survey and approval process could take several years.
If approved, the museum’s Executive Director Paul St. Hilaire says the actual museum would not change much apart from the addition of a few National Park rangers, but could bring more tourism to the community.
“Notoriety or the exposure that we get to the people throughout the country would certainly expand our reach and draw more visitors to us,” said St. Hilaire.
