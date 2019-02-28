First ever Permian Basin Classic, Zack Glasscock Memorial Racquetball Tournament comes to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The first ever Permian Basin Classic, Zack Glasscock Memorial Racquetball Tournament is coming to Midland May 3 and 4.
The tournament will be held in order to improve and raise awareness and education of mental health and addiction in the Permian Basin.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Cole’s Grace Project, whose mission is to ease the financial burden of immediate family members who desire grief counseling services after the loss of a loved one due to suicide, or a sudden, or accidental death.
Zack Glasscock committed suicide in August 2018 after suffering from addiction and depression.
A week later, his family vowed to do something to help people in our community with the hopes another family does not have to suffer a tragic loss.
Statistics show that annually, about 40,000 people die in the United States from suicide and there are 1.5 times more suicides than homicides nationally, and one in ten high school students have attempted to take their life at one point.
