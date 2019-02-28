Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

This morning, we saw plenty of cloud-cover and fog across the Permian Basin, before finally seeing some sunshine into the afternoon. Because of the increased cloud-cover, temperatures did not have enough time to warm into the 70s, as expected, but it was still a cool, pleasant day. Tonight, we will not be as cold as last night, as lows only dip into the mid 40s. We could also see a chance of low clouds and fog again in the early morning Friday.
Friday's high temperatures may depend on how long the fog stays in place in the morning. If we clear our early, highs may reach into the 80s. If we see fog and low clouds for a longer period, high temps may only reach the 70s. Either way, it will be sunny and warm into the afternoon. Another warm day is on tap for Saturday, as highs reach the 70s once again.
The cold front we have been talking about for a while now is going to take a bit longer to move in than previously expected, but sometime Sunday morning is looking more likely. Sunday’s highs will only be in the 50s, but we should stay mostly dry, with slight rain chances in the NE Permian Basin. The coldest air arrives Monday as morning lows may be in the teens with afternoon highs around 40.
