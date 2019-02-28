Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

This morning, we saw plenty of cloud-cover and fog across the Permian Basin, before finally seeing some sunshine into the afternoon. Because of the increased cloud-cover, temperatures did not have enough time to warm into the 70s, as expected, but it was still a cool, pleasant day. Tonight, we will not be as cold as last night, as lows only dip into the mid 40s. We could also see a chance of low clouds and fog again in the early morning Friday.