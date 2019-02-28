Emerson brings Permian Basin Service Center to Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Officials from Emerson, the City of Odessa, and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Emerson’s Permian Basin Service Center Friday at 1 p.m. at 320 East I-20, Suite B.
The center includes an education and training facility, local experts and technology support, full-service walk-up inventory support, and portfolio of advanced automation products and technologies instrumental for the digital transformation of the energy industry.
Emerson is a global technology and engineering company that provides automation technologies and products to help companies optimize production and improve personnel and workplace safety, reliability, energy usage and emissions.
