Emerson brings Permian Basin Service Center to Odessa
By Victor Blanco | February 28, 2019 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:50 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Officials from Emerson, the City of Odessa, and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Emerson’s Permian Basin Service Center Friday at 1 p.m. at 320 East I-20, Suite B.

The center includes an education and training facility, local experts and technology support, full-service walk-up inventory support, and portfolio of advanced automation products and technologies instrumental for the digital transformation of the energy industry.

Emerson is a global technology and engineering company that provides automation technologies and products to help companies optimize production and improve personnel and workplace safety, reliability, energy usage and emissions.

