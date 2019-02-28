Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputy crashes while pursuing suspect

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle related to a drug investigation late Wednesday evening in the 5700 block of Ector Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and deputies pursued the vehicle through Yukon, then to the East Loop 338.
The vehicle pursuit stopped at a dead end in 3300 block of Lancewood, when the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Authorities are still searching for the subject.
Another deputy attempting to catch up to the pursuit collided with an unrelated vehicle at Grandview and FM554.
Two civilians in the vehicle were transported to MCH as was the deputy.
According to the ECSO, the conditions of the civilians and the deputy do not appear to be life threatening.
