Downtown Odessa presents small business expert Barry Moltz

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Downtown Odessa is bringing Small Business Expert Barry Moltz to the area for their next Business Workshop Friday at 8 a.m.
Moltz gets owners growing again by unlocking their long forgotten potential by sharing his formula to get stuck business owners unstuck and marching forward.
Barry is a nationally recognized speaker on small business who has given hundreds of presentations to audiences ranging in size from 20 to 20,000.
As a member of the Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame, he has also taught entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Moltz has appeared on many TV and radio programs such as CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, MSNBC’s Your Business and NPR’s The Tavis Smiley Show.
He hosts his own radio show, Business Insanity Talk Radio on AM560, and writes regularly for the American Express Open Forum and other online and offline periodicals.
More information on the Small Business Workshop are available at www.BrownPaperTickets.com.
