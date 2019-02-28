Crane County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in theft

CRANE, TX (KWES) - The Crane’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an 18-wheeler with trailer and backhoe stolen February 5.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information contact the Crane County Sheriff’s Office at 432-558-3571.
The 18-wheeler is a beige, 2004 Freight-liner Coronado tractor trailer, with Texas License plate number “1L16390”, has a missing step on drivers side; and the backhoe is a 2006 Warren Cat displaying serial number “SHA00244”.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.