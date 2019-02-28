Crane County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in theft

Crane County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in theft
(Source: Crane County Sheriff's Office)
By Victor Blanco | February 28, 2019 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:50 AM

CRANE, TX (KWES) - The Crane’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of an 18-wheeler with trailer and backhoe stolen February 5.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information contact the Crane County Sheriff’s Office at 432-558-3571.

The 18-wheeler is a beige, 2004 Freight-liner Coronado tractor trailer, with Texas License plate number “1L16390”, has a missing step on drivers side; and the backhoe is a 2006 Warren Cat displaying serial number “SHA00244”.

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, a report was made with the Crane County Sheriff's Office, in reference a stolen 18-wheeler...

Posted by Crane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.