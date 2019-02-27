Woman facing deportation after attacking man wearing MAGA hat, authorities say

FALMOUTH, MA (WBZ/CNN) – A woman who confronted a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
ICE issued a statement Tuesday saying that Rosiane Santos, 41, has since been released from custody after being entered into removal proceedings in the federal immigration courts.
ICE said Santos was in the country illegally. She is a national of Brazil.
She was caught on video confronting Bryton Turner inside a Falmouth, MA, restaurant earlier this month.
Santos had lived a quiet life till about 10 days ago when she confronted Turner.
Apparently, she didn't like the MAGA hat Turner was wearing.
“I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” Turner says on the video. “If you don’t like the president, that’s fine. At the end of the day, it’s just a hat. There’s no need to assault anybody.”
Turner also said that Santos tried to shove his face in his food.
Falmouth police arrived and arrested Santos.
Early Tuesday morning, ICE agents showed up at her home and arrested her there.
“I don’t ever want to assume people are illegal because I don’t think that’s fair to a lot of good citizens, but you know these people slip through the cracks all the time,” Turner said. “It’s a shame. Well, not a shame. It’s good that they got her.”
