Six Flags unveils a devilish new ride

ARLINGTON, TX (KWES) - Six Flags Over Texas new thrill ride “El Diablo” will be causing a frenzy in the Spring.
The one of a kind roller coaster is the parks fourteenth newest addition to dominate thrill seekers thirst for excitement.
Communications Specialist Kris Rowberry states, “El Diablo is the worlds largest loop coaster. It is going to be a thrill a second. It’s 100 feet tall, it’s going to feature multiple inversions and extensive hang time at the top. You’re gonna go backward, you’re gonna go forward, you’re gonna be able to watch your friends because the seats face each other and give yourself a whole new perspective...of the park.”
So if you have a need for speed and want to reach new heights, the public will be able to experience this ride soon!
A specific opening date has not been set, however Six Flags does say that the ride will be up and running by Spring 2019.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.