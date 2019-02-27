Public meeting addresses Midkiff Road reconstruction project

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A public meeting to discuss proposed reconfiguration of an overpass and ramp improvements on Interstate 20 at Midkiff Road in Midland County is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Midland Horseshoe’s Education Building, 5214 Arena Trial.
The meeting is designed to present the proposed improvements at Midkiff Road and I-20, which would rebuild the overpass so I-20 goes over Midkiff Road.
Other changes presented include traffic signals at the service road intersections with Midkiff, added sidewalks , and rebuilding the service roads.
Improvements are also being proposed for the entrance and exit ramps in the area.
The project is scheduled to go to bid in 2020 and has an estimated cost of $28.1 million.
The meeting will consist of an open house from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a brief presentation at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session. The meeting ends at 7 p.m.
TxDOT staff will be available to answer questions.
Written comments from the public regarding the project are requested and may be submitted at the meeting, in person, or by mail.
Comments must be postmarked by Friday, March 15, 2019, to be part of the official meeting record.
Comments or questions may be sent to Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., at Gabriel.Ramirez@txdot.gov or mailed to Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., Advanced Planning Engineer, TxDOT Odessa District Office, 3901 East Highway 80, Odessa, TX 7961.
The meeting will be conducted in English. People interested in attending the meeting who have special communication or accommodation needs are encouraged to contact Gene Powell at the TxDOT Odessa District Public Information Office at (432) 498-4746, at least two working days prior to the meeting.
TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate those needs, as required.
For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.
