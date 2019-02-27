Public Hearings set for Community Development Block Grant Funding

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Officials with the Community Development Department will be conducting public hearings to gain citizen input on the 2019 Action Plan.
The Action Plan uses Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.
CDBG funds can be used in a variety of ways while HOME funds are designed strictly for housing activities.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for funding to be used for services such as elderly, youth, childcare, mental health and health services.
The first public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2016 at Woodson Community Building, 1020 East Murphy.
A second public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2016 at Salinas Park Community Building, 600 West Clements Street.
For more information please call Merita Sandoval, Community Development Director, at 432.335.4820.
