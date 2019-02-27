NM car thief steals truck with Yorkie inside

ARTESIA, NM (KWES) - Crimestoppers of Eddy County is requesting the public’s assistance in solving a vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday, February 19, between 8:00 and 9:30 AM.
According to authorities, a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado HD four door diesel pick-up, New Mexico license plate 613WGR was taken from the parking lot at Alma’s Restaurant.
Inside the truck was Jack , a brown and black yorkie dog, who was also taken.
If you have any information as to the suspect(s) responsible for this crime, please contact Crimestoppers with information.
Tips can now be submitted in one of three ways:
- Call (575) 887-1888 or call toll free at (844) 786-7227
- Visit eddycountycrimestoppers.com
- Use the mobile app, “P3 Tips.”
