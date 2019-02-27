Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Friday is still expected to be our warmest day with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. We have also been talking about another much stronger cold front moving through early Saturday morning, but this system is moving slower than anticipated. We are now expecting it to get here late Saturday evening. This will be the end of our warmer weather through the beginning of next week, but we should get one more warm day. Saturday, anticipate temperatures to be in the lower 50s in the morning and to warm into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Next week is looking very cold. If you haven’t gotten out in this warm weather yet, be sure to get out and enjoy it before then.