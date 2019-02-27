Midland officials prepare for demolition of the Building of the Southwest

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Saturday March 16, the Building of the Southwest, located at 310 W. Texas Ave. will be demolished using the implosion method at 8 a.m.
Due to this process and for the safety of the community minimizing exposure to dust, the nine block area bound by Ohio Ave. to the north, Loraine St. to the east, Wall St. to the south, and Marienfeld St. to the west will be considered the exclusion zone starting Friday, March 15 from 11 p.m. until approximately noon on Saturday, March 16th.
RELATED STORY: Demolition begins for Building of the Southwest
Officials from the City of Midland advise the public to avoid downtown area during the demolition.
“After decades of an empty building, we are thrilled to remove this eyesore. This is a milestone in our efforts to revitalize and renew the heart of downtown,” said Mayor Jerry Morales.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.