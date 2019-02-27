Legislation to preserve George W. Bush’s Childhood Home passes Congress

WASHINGTON (KWES) - Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed S. 47, The Natural Resources Management Act which includes Congressman Mike Conaway’s bill to preserve the Midland home of the Bush family as a national landmark, H.R. 368.
“Midland is proud to be the location of George W. Bush’s childhood home and a piece of our nation’s history,” said Congressman Conaway. “Now a museum, this historic site has been home to two presidents, two governors, and a first lady. Taking the first step towards preserving this landmark as a part of the National Park System, my legislation ensures that future generations are able to learn from these great American leaders.
Conaway also thanked his colleagues for their support, and says he looks forward to President Trump signing this bill into law.
