Funding for consultants approved for Priority Midland Initiative

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland City Council approved an amendment for the Midland Development Corporation to spend up to $4 million on three consulting agencies for the Priority Midland Initiative.
The amendment was passed by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Michael Trost as the only council member to vote against the item.
“I suggested that $4 million is an amount that doesn’t need to be expended when we can do this internally, we have the resources of some of the finest minds in the world, from organizations to oil companies, we could do this internally with the city,” said Trost.
With the council’s approval the budget for paying the consulting agencies was set at $ 4 million, but so far only $2.8 million has been committed.
Officials of the MDC say the $1.1 million dollar left in the budget has not been designated yet
Here’s how the funds will be dispersed to the 3 consulting companies.
McChrystal Group: $2,000,000
The Perryman Group: $60,000
TIP Strategies: $820,000
The McChrystal Group and Ray Perryman of The Perryman Group were keynote speakers at Priority Midland’s launch event February 11.
City of Midland officials say the McChrystal Group is being paid to implement their signature Team of Teams strategy that will bring together taxing entities and stakeholders to prioritize the goals and needs of Midland.
The Perryman Group will perform an in-depth economic of the current state and future of Midland.
TIP Strategies is an organization that has worked with the MDC in years past and will implement further strategies to bring stakeholders into working groups.
As these consultants come together, the Mayor of Midland Jerry Morales believes the efforts of Priority Midland to address important needs in the community such as housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and quality of place will become expedited and more efficient.
Mayor Morales also believes the help of these consultants will help facilitate large investments with a more secure plan of action.
