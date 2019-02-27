Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Today has been an absolutely gorgeous day out with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures into the 70s. And if you like these warm temps, then the rest of the work week is definitely for you. Tonight, we'll see some relatively mild temperatures as overnight lows fall into the mid 40s, but we will again rebound into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday afternoon. There will be increased cloud cover tomorrow.
Thursday will be slightly cooler as a week front tries to slide through, but it won't have the "oomph" to make it all the way through West Texas, allowing high temps to stay in the 70s. Friday will be our warmest day of the week, as southwesterly winds brings in warm air from Mexico, allowing highs to rise into the low 80s.
The weekend will bring a cold front into West Texas. It will likely come in Saturday morning, allowing for breezy conditions and high temps only into the 50s. Temperatures will continue to cool through Monday, when highs will likely only be in the 40s and lows in the 20s. It looks like West Texas will likely stay dry, while the Panhandle, North Texas, and Oklahoma, have a chance of a wintry mix.
