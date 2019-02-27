Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We've had another very warm day out today, even though there has been plenty of cloud-cover. This evening, a weak cold front will move through the Permian Basin from northeast to southwest, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 50s this evening and into the 30s by tomorrow morning. The front will weaken as it approaches the Pecos River and really fall apart into the remainder of Thursday, allowing temps to rise back into the 70s under sunny skies. We'll see a very slight rain chance in Terrell, Crockett, and Reagan counties.
Friday looks to be especially warm as high temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s through much of the area under mostly sunny skies. The temperature forecast heading into the weekend is a little tricky. The front that we were expecting looks like it may come in a bit later than expected sometime during Saturday night. That's why we have pushed high temperatures Saturday all the way into the 70s. There is also a slight rain chance in our eastern counties.
The much cooler weather will start Sunday with highs only in the 50s. Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, we’ll see our coldest air move in, as lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s. High temps Monday and Tuesday may stay in the 40s. Keep those winter coats handy!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.