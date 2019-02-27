Education Foundation of Odessa receives $25,000

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Representatives from 174 Power Global presented the Education Foundation of Odessa with a check in the amount of $25,000 Tuesday.
174 Power Global is building one of the biggest solar power projects in Texas called Oberon Solar.
The project will be done in Ector County and solidify the state’s position as a leader in renewable energy.
Oberon will deliver power for the equivalent of 50,000 Texas homes annually and will generate over $30 million in local property tax revenue for the duration of the project.
“It’s very important to be a part of the community. We believe that solar energy is very important to, essentially, the US as well as Texas and the local community. So by being part of the community, by supporting the local school systems, we will help foster the education of solar and renewable energy as well as develop future workforces to help build future solar projects in Texas,” said 174 Power Global CEO Henry Yun.
