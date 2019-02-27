Construction begins on largest solar farm in Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, construction began on the largest solar farm in Texas, the Roadrunner project from Enel Green Power, a leader in renewable energy, in Upton County.
The Roadrunner project is a 497 MW solar project expected to bring more than 500 jobs to the Upton County area and contribute more than $60 million in property taxes over the next 30 years.
When the Roadrunner solar project is fully operational by the end of 2020, it will generate approximately 1.2 TWh annually.
Enel Green Power North America is an owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces.
The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy.
