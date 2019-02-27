Celtic fair and Highland games travel to West Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Celtic Fair and Highland Games will set up tent for a weekend celebration.
Come dressed casual or if you feel inspired, wear a kilt of your own on March 9 and 10.
The Midland County Horseshoe Arena hosts the festivities that kick off at 6 p.m. for both natives and Outlanders alike.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
It’s a family fun environment where you can enjoy traditional food, leisure pastimes of listening to music or shopping.
There will also be established Scottish Clans and workshops.
