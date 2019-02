“Ash Wednesday is for everybody you do not have to be a member of a church. You do not have to even be so sure that you’re following Jesus... just taste and see the Lord is good. Just come and try. And we won’t force anything on you... you can have the ashes or not. We’ll pray with you or not... but come check it out. We would love to see you and share a little bit of the joy we found in forgiveness and getting a new start...”