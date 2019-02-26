West Texas Food Bank holding gardening basics series

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to grow your own food, the West Texas Food Bank is here to help.
The organization is holding a four week series about the basics of growing food and starting a garden.
Each week attendees will learn basic skills including planning, preparation, planting, watering and harvesting. They will also cover differences between growing vegetables in a patio garden, a raised bed or a backyard plot.
The class is free and attendees will receives plants, seeds or starts to help them get started on their home garden. Space is limited to the first 15 who sign up however.
Classes run Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. from Feb. 28 to March 21 at the Midland WTFB location.
To sign up for the class you can contact Maria at 432-697-4003 or click here.
