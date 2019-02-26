OPD makes arrest in aggravated robbery investigation

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have made an arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery investigation.
Jose Husai Aguilar, 19, has been charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot and leaving the scene of an accident. He has been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
OPD responded to the Stripes on 8th Street around 1:31 a.m. Tuesday morning in reference to a robbery. The complainant told investigators two men had confronted him while pumping gas and threatened him with a knife, demanding his wallet. The two then fled in a white Ford F-250.
Officers responded to another robbery call at 3:57 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on South Grandview. The complainant said two men had entered the store while displaying a knife and demanded all the money from the register before fleeing in a white truck as well.
At 4:05 a.m. officers observed a truck matching the description driving in the area of 7th and McKinley. They attempted conduct a traffic stop at 8th and Allred.
The driver of the truck refused to stop and began to evade officers before crashing in the area of Odessa and Dixie.
Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. OPD pursued the suspects and caught the driver, identified as Aguilar. However, the passenger managed to evade officers.
Aguilar admitted to committing the 7-Eleven robbery. Officers found the vehicle had reportedly been stolen.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-07989.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.